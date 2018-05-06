NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were on the hunt for a pair of men they say followed a Bronx grandmother before assaulting and robbing her inside an apartment building in the Woodstock section last week.

The 63-year-old woman’s family says she was followed into a building on Leggett Avenue in the Woodstock section, where the alleged robbers pounced.

The former supervisor for a housekeeping business initially resisted inside the building’s stairwell but eventually fell to the ground.

The suspects made off with the Colombia native’s wallet, which contained $200 and her ID.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi with a cut to her fingers which her family says required seven stitches.

The victim tells CBS2 she lives several blocks away from where the robbery occurred, and is nervous to walk the streets alone since the April 29th attack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.