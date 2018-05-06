CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple people were injured when a car backed into a restaurant on Sunday night.

Three victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moments immediately following the dinner time disaster in Mamaroneck Village. Witnesses said a car seemed to spin around before recklessly reversing into Enzo’s, a popular restaurant located at 451 Mamaroneck Ave.

The video captures a sense of urgency as the situation unfolds. You can hear the commotion of the sirens. The footage shows multiple victims on stretchers being helped by firefighters and shattered glass on the sidewalk. CBS2’s Layton spoke with a young man who said he was inside the restaurant when the car came feet from where he was eating with relatives. He said the rest is a bit of a blur as he got out of there as quickly as he could.

“I have a lot of adrenaline running through me,” Ethan De La Rosa said. “It was shocking to see. My life almost ended. It was crazy.”

“I’m very concerned because I worked for them a long time. The owner is the nicest person. The family is the nicest people in the whole world and I just hope they’re OK,” former employee Jedaiah Conlan added.

The driver was said to be very shaken up and was being interviewed by police, CBS2’s Layton reported.

The Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit was said to be on the scene.

Please stay with CBS2 on Monday morning for more on this developing story.

