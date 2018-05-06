CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:injuryreport, Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets reversed course and put right-hander Jacob deGrom on the disabled list with a hyperextended elbow in his pitching arm.

The 29-year-old was hurt while batting Wednesday against Atlanta, and after an MRI and scan New York said he had been given the OK to make Monday’s start at Cincinnati.

Instead, he was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The move was retroactive to Thursday, making deGrom eligible to be activated May 13, when the Mets play a series finale at Philadelphia.

“He threw a bullpen yesterday totally pain free, but the more and more we talked about this, we need to take care of the season and Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets,” first-year manager Mickey Calloway said. “We sat down and talked about the welfare of our team moving forward, not reacting on what’s been going on lately, which would have been a mistake.”

DeGrom is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA in seven starts. New York did not immediately announce his replacement as Monday’s starter.

He is to throw about 50 pitches in a bullpen on Tuesday and have another bullpen session Friday.

“I said I felt like I can go, but I think the bigger picture is kind of what we’re looking at,” deGrom said. “You got out there and something happens, you end up missing five starts versus you can skip one and make sure everything is fine. So, after talking to them, understanding the decision, I said I thought it would probably be fine.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

