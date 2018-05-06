NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a great new edition to the Midtown dining scene.
From delicious steaks to fresh seafood, Tuscany Steakhouse mixes traditional American and Italian dishes.
Chef Jaime Chabla stopped by to show us what goes into their signature tuna tartare dish.
Ingredients
8 ounces of chopped yellow fin tuna
1 ounce chopped fresh shallots
1 sliced fresh tomato
2 ounces of fresh Haas avocado
1 ounce Arugula salad
3 pieces of Cristini bread
Dressing
1 ounce fresh ginger
l garlic clove
2 fresh squeezed limes
1/2 cup fresh Virgin olive oil
1/2 tablespoon sugar
1/2 tablespoon Tabasco sauce
salt and fresh black pepper
Instructions
Dice tuna.
Dice shallots
Add salt and fresh black pepper
Add fresh ingredients and place on
top of tomato
Add fresh avocado, Japanese cucumber
arugula salad and olive oil
Serve cold with Cristini bread