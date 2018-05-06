PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A vehicle registered to a Paterson woman missing since December was discovered with a body in the back seat Sunday morning, according to prosecutors.

Shanaya Coley, 24, was last seen leaving her apartment for work at a health facility in Wyckoff at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Police said Coley may have been carjacked or kidnapped.

Her father, Willie Coley, said in December there was blood near the spot where her Nissan Altima was parked on Colonial Avenue.

“There was blood in a couple of places, but we don’t know whose blood it was. Don’t know whose blood is in the grass and on the walkway,” he said.

On Sunday, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office said police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding an unattended car left in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Paterson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Coley’s charcoal grey Altima and discovered what appeared to be a body in the back seat of the vehicle.

The medical examiner will work to determine the identification of the body.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.