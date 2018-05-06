Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police pursuit in Newark turned deadly when prosecutors say a woman was struck and killed by the vehicle officers were chasing late Saturday.
It wasn’t immediately known why police were pursuing the driver, who struck the pedestrian near south South 14th Street and Madison Avenue.
Authorities say the pursuit started around 10:30 p.m. and ended with a crash that splayed debris across the road and left the woman, who neighbors say lived in the area, pinned against a parked car and fighting for her life.
People who live in the area say they tried to save her after she was struck, but it was too late.
The crash remains under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Damn so sad.