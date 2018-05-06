NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of abandoning his ex-girlfriend’s child in Harlem after picking the boy up from daycare without her permission was behind bars Sunday.

Police said 22-year-old Antonio Staton took Alandria Clark’s nearly 2-year-old son Devine, nicknamed DJ, from Patricia’s Daycare — a daycare run out of an apartment building on West 127th Street — and then abandoned him blocks away Thursday morning.

DJ was found alone outside a brownstone on West 132nd Street around 11 a.m.

Clark said it was retaliation.

“He did it to get me back because I didn’t want to be with him,” she told CBS2 on Friday.

Clark’s nightmare began around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she said Staton followed her as she dropped DJ off, then continued to follow her as she went to class. Then around 10 a.m., she said daycare workers told her that Staton returned, flashed a fake ID, and left with the toddler.

She says she’s upset with the daycare for letting her son leave with her ex.

“I’m upset with the daycare,” Clark said. “It’s my child, it’s a child. And she should’ve cared, she should’ve thought more.”

Clark spent the day Friday battling in court to prove Staton picked up her son without her knowledge.

“It was horrible. My son is everything to me,” she said. “I’m going to fight for my son.”

The Department of Health is now investigating the daycare.