NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched and robbed another man in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect, who allegedly approached the victim near 44th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park on April 27th.

Investigators say he then punched the 51-year-old man in the head, threw him to the ground, and stole his wallet which contained $70.

The suspect is described as an approximately 5’10”, 190 pound Hispanic man with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.