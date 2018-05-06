CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ian Desmond hit a pair of solo homers, including a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies over the sagging New York Mets 3-2 Sunday for their season-high fifth straight win.

The Mets finished an 0-6 homestand, getting swept by Atlanta and Colorado, in which they were outscored 34-11 and shut out three times.

Desmond homered off Noah Syndergaard in the second. He hit his sixth homer with two outs in the eighth off Hansel Robles (2-1). Robles was called up from Triple-A on Saturday when former Mets ace Matt Harvey was designated for assignment.

Asdrubal Cabrera

The Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera throws his helmet after flying out to right field in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on May 6, 2018. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kyle Freeland (2-4) gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked one and retired 21 of the last 23 batters he faced.

Adam Ottavino walked Wilmer Flores and gave up a hit to Adrian Gonzalez in the ninth before striking out pinch-hitter Tomas Nido for his first save of the season.

Colorado completed its first sweep this season. Rockies starters have a 2.11 ERA over their last 11 games.

Syndergaard allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, walking four and striking out five. He is 0-2 in his last five starts.

The Rockies scored in the third on consecutive hits by Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl and walks to Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra.

The Mets took a 2-0 in the first on an RBI single from Asdrubal Cabrera and Todd Frazier’s sacrifice fly.

Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes left after one inning because of tightness in his right hip.

Cespedes made contact with a short padded fence while reaching into the stands to catch Gerardo Parra’s popup that ended the top of the first. Cespedes singled in the bottom half, went to third on Asdrubal Cabrera’s single and scored on Frazier’s sac fly.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Cespedes at the start of the second inning.

Cespedes is hitting .246 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 32 games.

MOVES

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom was put on the 10-day disabled list as a precaution after hyperextending his right elbow last Wednesday. The move is retroactive to May 3. LHP P.J. Conlon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Jon Gray (3-4, 4.99 ERA) opens up a two-game interleague series at home on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets: Conlon will be making his big league debut Monday at Cincinnati. Conlon was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five Triple-A starts this season.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

