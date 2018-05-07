by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s a much better looking day than yesterday with a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temps. Expect highs to top out around 70°.

Tonight will be another cool one with perhaps a little extra cloud cover along the coast. Expect temps to fall through the 50s again.

Tomorrow’s looking like the pic of the week — or at least close to it. Highs will approach 70° again with comfortable humidity levels.

As for Wednesday, expect another round of sunshine with warmer highs in the mid 70s.