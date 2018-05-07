New Jersey native Adam Pally has done a little bit of everything in his acting career. He’s performed improv comedy for Upright Citizens Brigade, starred in a blockbuster movie alongside Robert Downey Jr. and been on a hit sitcom called”Happy Endings.” The 36-year-old first found his love of theater when he came to New York to watch shows on the stage with his family.

“Growing up in Livingston, New Jersey was terrific,” said Pally in a recent interview at the CBS Local Studios in New York. “If you’re a suburban kid and you’re 30 minutes from New York City, that’s the luckiest thing in the world.”

Pally spent the first decade of his career performing improv with the Upright Citizens Brigade, founded a group including Amy Poehler and Matt Walsh. Pally remembers the days when UCB didn’t even have a website and he came back to New York City after going away to college to join the improv group.

“I could tell that making people laugh made me feel good.” said Pally.

The Livingston native moved back to New York City recently with his family after living in Los Angeles for years. Pally recently got to meet one of his comedy idols Martin Short when he went to Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.

“My heroes were Gene Wilder, Steve Martin and Martin Short. I got to meet Martin Short the other night at Saturday Night Live when John Mulaney was hosting. He kept calling my heavy Nick Kroll, which was the best.”

Pally stars in a new movie called “Most Likely To Murder“, now available to stream.