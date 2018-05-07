CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Adam Pally, CBS Local Interview, Saturday Night Live, Upright Citizens Brigade

New Jersey native Adam Pally has done a little bit of everything in his acting career. He’s performed improv comedy for Upright Citizens Brigade, starred in a blockbuster movie alongside Robert Downey Jr. and been on a hit sitcom called”Happy Endings.” The 36-year-old first found his love of theater when he came to New York to watch shows on the stage with his family.

“Growing up in Livingston, New Jersey was terrific,” said Pally in a recent interview at the CBS Local Studios in New York. “If you’re a suburban kid and you’re 30 minutes from New York City, that’s the luckiest thing in the world.”

Pally spent the first decade of his career performing improv with the Upright Citizens Brigade, founded a group including Amy Poehler and Matt Walsh. Pally remembers the days when UCB didn’t even have a website and he came back to New York City after going away to college to join the improv group.

“I could tell that making people laugh made me feel good.” said Pally.

The Livingston native moved back to New York City recently with his family after living in Los Angeles for years. Pally recently got to meet one of his comedy idols Martin Short when he went to Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.

“My heroes were Gene Wilder, Steve Martin and Martin Short. I got to meet Martin Short the other night at Saturday Night Live when John Mulaney was hosting. He kept calling my heavy Nick Kroll, which was the best.”

Pally stars in a new movie called “Most Likely To Murder“, now available to stream.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch