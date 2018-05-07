By Deirdre Haggerty



Mother’s Day 2018 is arriving soon; Sunday, May 13. Show her how special she is this Mother’s Day with interesting mom and son date ideas. The relationship between a mother and son is a unique one. As many know, “a mother is the first love of her son, and a son is the whole world for a mother.” These intriguing Mother’s Day date ideas let mom know that no matter how old her son(s) get, she will always be number one.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Miss Ada

184 Dekalb Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

(917) 909-1023

www.missadanyc.com

What better way to celebrate mom than with brunch at an eatery whose name, “Miss Ada,” originates from the Hebrew word for restaurant, “Misada.” According to the website, its root is “Seuda, representing the coming together at the table with family and friends.” Located in the heart of Brooklyn’s Fort Greene, Miss Ada is a local neighborhood restaurant featuring Mediterranean cuisine via Israeli-born Chef and Owner Tomer Blechman. Brunch is served on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with delectable twists on traditional Israeli dishes and Yemeni pastries using local and seasonal ingredients. Reservations are required for parties of 4 or more.

Dinner And A Movie

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

445 Albee Square West

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 513-2547

www.drafthouse.com

This contributor’s favorite Mother’s Day treat is to see a Marvel movie with her 4 sons. On May 13, we’ve decided to unite dinner and a movie at a dine-in theater. If “Avengers Infinity War” isn’t your thing, then choose from another flick on one of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s 7 screens. Enjoy appetizers and drinks before the movie at the House of Wax bar or in your seat. Seats are reserved; therefore it is best to purchase movie tickets in advance for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd.,

Bronx, NY 10458

(718) 817-8700

www.nybg.org

The Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party at the picturesque New York Botanical Garden occurs Saturday, May 12, 2018 to Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy games and outdoor fun such as crafts, face painting, giant chess, live entertainment for all, tours and dinner. Ticket pricing varies for members and nonmembers. Make your reservations soon as this event sells out quickly.

Related: Good Snacks Arrive In Time For Mother’s Day

The Amazing Mother’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Slattery’s Midtown Pub

8 E. 36th St.,

New York, NY 10016

(212) 683-6444

www.slatterysmidtownpub.com

Enjoy old-fashioned fun for the entire family this Mother’s Day, or simply just for mom and son. All you’ll need for this obstacle course and scavenger hunt are a smart-phone and a Metrocard. Tickets are $39 per person and can be purchased here. Meet at Slattery’s at 1:30 and after you’ve worked up an appetite return for some drinks and a meal.

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise

Pier 62

111 12th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 627-1825

www.sail-nyc.com

Cruise around Manhattan as you both enjoy the view and a delicious Mother’s Day brunch along with a complimentary mimosa, Bloody Mary or glass of champagne. The Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise is a public event and as such books up extremely fast. Get your tickets ASAP for a perfect mom and son date day.

Related: Summer Movie Preview Full Of Superheroes, Heists At Met And In Space