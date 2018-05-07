By Carly Petrone

Spring has arrived (and so have the cocktails)! From white sangria and skinny palomas to island-inspired mocktails and smokey mezcal libations, here are 8 drinks that will put a smile on your face.

The Time New York

224 W. 49th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-246-5252

www.thetimehotels.com/new-york/default-en.html

LeGrande Lounge, located within The Time New York, invites you to step inside from cold and sip on something delicious this spring. They’re serving up everything from white sangria and summer cosmos to fresh mojitos and whiskey on the rocks. Their white sangria is perfect for when the weather turns a bit warmer. It’s made with grapefruit vodka, Chambord, triple sec, fresh orange juice, white wine (or red, rose, sparkling), and garnished with floating fruit and a sprig of rosemary. Still can’t shake the cold? Try their Angel’s Envy on the ROX, a playful take on a traditional whiskey on the rocks. Customers will marvel at the over-sized ice cube that’s been made with a frozen flower design. Not only that but the 2 ounches of Angels Envy is married with a dash of black walnut and cherry bitters.

Left Bank

117 Perry St.

New York, NY 10014

212-727-1170

www.leftbanknewyork.com

Left Bank’s seasonal cocktail pairs perfectly with their homemade Spaghettini al Limone with fresh crab. The drink, appropriate titled The Secret Garden, features muddled juniper berries, fresh mint, elderflower, and a homemade hibiscus syrup with a classic gin base. Now this sounds like the perfect spring meal! Oh wait, don’t forget the Affogato with espresso and vanilla gelato.

Epistrophy

200 Mott St

New York, NY 10012

212-966-0904

www.epistrophynyc.com

Stop by for a spritz or a melody of other refreshing cocktail over at Epistrophy. The Thelonious is a great drink to sip on while enjoying the sun along their sidewalk patio. This cocktail is simply made with vodka, homemade basil syrup, fresh muddled cucumber, and lime juice. There’s also the Smoked Flower, perfect for the person looking for a drink with a kick. This spicy number is Mezcal-based and filled with St. Germain, lime juice, as well as homemade Rose Rooibos. The best part? Happy hour starts at 4 p.m.

Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C.

23 Vanderbilt Ave

New York, NY 10017

212-655-2300

http://www.michaeljordansnyc.com/

Get your weekend started off with a bang by sipping glittery cocktails inside Grand Central Terminal. Stop into Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C. and enjoy two of their special cocktails – The Glitter Beet Martini and The Glitter Cosmo. You’ll feel somewhat healthy sipping on The Glitter Beet Martini since its main ingredient is their house-made beet puree. It also includes fresh ginger, a dash of simple syrup, sweet vermouth, and, of course, a very unique sparkly secret ingredient. And it wouldn’t be a true New York moment without a Cosmo on the menu. This Carrie Bradshaw favorite has a bit of up an update thanks to its glittery base. Each of these drinks is $17 so grab a seat at the restaurant’s bar and overlook Grand Central’s iconic main concourse as thousands of commuters rush to make their trains. You can sit back, relax, and cheers to a wonderful night ahead.

The Skylark

200 W. 39th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-257-4577

www.theskylarknyc.com/menus/cocktails

In the mood for a mocktail? Stop by The Skylark and sip on two of their delicious cocktails (sans the booze). First up is the Strawberry Lavender Lemonade. This refreshing drink is created with lemon juice, strawberry puree, lavender bitters, soda, and a slice of strawberry. The Ginger Mint Pineapple Punch will transform you to a remote island with fun ingredients like pineapple juice, lime juice, agave, ginger beer and a mint sprig. If you’re counting calories, opt for their Skinny Paloma, a potent mix of Don Julio Silver Tequila, fresh grapefruit and lime, and a splash of Fresca. Yum!

Monarch Rooftop & Lounge

71 W. 35th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-630-9993

www.addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch

Attention vegans! Now you can sip on fancy spring cocktails too. Executive Mixologist Genese Perez has whipped up three vibrant cocktails just for you. First up is #SummerBody, a fusion of Plymouth Gin, Muddled Cucumber & Kale, Lime, Jasmine Essence, and a Splash of Soda Water. Next up is the You Can’t Be Beet Me, made with Sombra Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Roasted Beets, Rosemary, Orange Juice, and Fresh Lime. Finally, the Tomato Tomah-to is a fresh take on a traditional Bloody Mary with ingredients that will definitely wake up your senses. This one is made with Absolut Vodka, Muddle Cherry Tomatoes & Thai Basil, Orange Juice, Fresh Lemon, a Dash of Tabasco Sauce, and garnished with a Green Olive.

Refinery Rooftop at Refinery Hotel

63 W. 38th St.

New York, NY 10018

646-664-0310

www.refineryhotelnewyork.com/dine-and-drink/refinery-rooftop

Did you know it’s officially maple season? Yep, it’s that delicious time of year when maple sap is collected in New England and Upstate New York and eager fans can’t wait to see where it pops up on menus across the northeast. Well, the folks over at Refinery Rooftop are featuring a cocktail dedicated to this syrupy favorite and it’s made with just a few simple ingredients. Called True Grit, this combination features bacon-infused Woodford Reserve, maple, aromatic bitters, and orange. Hurry up! You better get it while you can.

Evelina

211 Dekalb Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

929-298-0209

www.evelinabk.com

Nicholas Richards of Evelina has created quite a menu of spring cocktails while Chef Lanfranco Paliotti brings some much-needed bright and light dishes that will make you forget about this cold weather. It’s time to nosh on Carabinero Shrimp Tartar with charred sea urchin and avocado, Citrus Salad with watercress and ricotta salata, and imported Burrata with radicchio. Pair these delicious bites with the new Shakespearian-inspired cocktail called the Desdemona. This beautiful and brightly colored drink is fragrant thanks to ingredients like Rittenhouse Rye, Ancho Reyes, Amaro Montenegro, and press grapefruit. You might just have to order more than one.

Analogue

19 W. Eighth St.

New York, NY 10011

212-432-0200

www.analoguenyc.com

There are three new seasonal cocktails to try over at Analogue. Each of these new drinks offer unique ingredients that both cleanse and energize the body – perfect for the new spring season! Head bartender Tre Stillwagon and his team have concocted quite a wide range of libations ranging from vodka-based The Swedish Thing to a caffeinated favorite called Bernina Red Eye. The Swedish Thing is made with vodka, curacao, aquavit, lemon, and ginger while the Bernina Red Eye will keep you awake thanks to enticing ingredients like Magdalena rum, rye, espresso, genepy, cynar, and bitters. Finally, the Sherry Up and Wait is perfect for those who like sherry as it’s made with gin, Amontillado sherry, grapefruit, lime, Benedictine, crème du banana, and bitters. Want to make these at home? Here are the recipes:

The Swedish Thing

Ingredients:

0.75 Oz. Vodka

0.75 Oz. Curacao

0.75 Oz. Aquavit

0.75 Oz. Lemon

0.5 Oz. Ginger Syrup

1 Egg White

Directions:

Double shake all ingredients and double strain into a coupe Garnish with cardamom powder

Sherry Up and Wait

Ingredients:

1 Oz. Gin

1 Oz. Amontillado

1 Oz.Grapefruit juice

0.5 Oz. Lime

0.5 Oz. Benedictine

0.5 Oz. Creme du Banane

0.25 Oz. Suze

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

1 Egg White

Directions:

Double shake all ingredients and double strain over 2-3 rocks in a collins glass Garnish with crushed pink peppercorns

Bernina Red Eye

Ingredients:

1.25 Oz. Magdalena Rum

0.75 Oz. Rye

0.05 Oz. Borghetti

0.05 Oz. Genepy

0.05 Oz. Cynar

2 Dashes Angostura

2 Dashes Hellfire Bitters

1 Spray Atomized Branca Menta (be conservative!)

Directions:

Add all ingredients to stirring glass, stir, then strain over a large rock Garnish with 2-3 coffee beans.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.