CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Marc Liverman, Williamsburg

BROOKLYN (CBSNewYork) — It happened in a matter of seconds: A school bus pulled right up to the corner of South 5th Street and Hooper Street in Williamsburg; A 6-year-old came running around the front of a bus.

Then, a bicyclist came flying down the street, slamming into the child and sending her straight onto the pavement.

Moments later, police said the cyclist just took off.

“I was inside here but I saw him,” said Hangy Falkowitz, mother of the girl who suffered a nose injury, cuts and bruises from the impact with the cyclist. “It’s very sad that the bicyclists are so wild and they don’t obey the rules or the stop signs and they just pass a stop sign and hit a child.”

“This is unheard of,” said Williamsburg resident Isaac Abraham to CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “You knock off a child, the child was lucky to get up, knowing where to go, ring the bell and lucky somebody was there to open the door for her.”

Abraham said he’s heard of three collisions where bicyclists slammed into pedestrians, some pushing strollers.

New York City police have issued more than 500 red light summonses to bicyclists in 2018 alone.

But Abraham says it’s just not enough. He wants to see more bicycle rule enforcement before someone else is hit.

“If you’re going to bike on a steady way, some type of registration responsibility that if, God forbid, you injure somebody that you cannot just walk away from it,” he said.

Police haven’t released a description of that cyclist, but tell CBS2 he could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch