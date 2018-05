FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A bear was spotted Monday roaming a New Jersey neighborhood.

Cell phone video shows the bear in a wooded area in Franklin Lakes, not far from Ramapo High School.

The bear is still believed to be in the area.

Black bears have been seen in Franklin Lakes today. Chief Murphy advises that residents be alert and review the attached information provided for your awareness. https://t.co/nBajsrUL9d pic.twitter.com/5cpOFjBLdY — Township of Wyckoff (@WyckoffTownship) May 7, 2018

Officials in the Township of Wyckoff advised residents to “be alert.”

Last week, a bear was spotted romping through the streets of Paramus and Ridgewood. It was ultimately captured.