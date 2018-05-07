CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver is facing charges after police say a total of nine people were hurt when a car crashed into a crowded restaurant in Westchester County.

It happened at Enzo’s, a popular restaurant on Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver was backing out of a parking space when it hit two vehicles before continuing in reverse into the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows the red car as it backs up, clipping a white vehicle. Witnesses say the car appeared to spin before careening through the front of the restaurant.

“I have a lot of adrenaline running through me right now, it’s shocking to see,” said witness Ethan DeLaRosa. “My life almost ended. It’s crazy.”

Shattered glass and crime scene tape surrounded the scene. Dinner tables were left abandoned as the injured were raced to safety.

Police said the crash left nine people hurt, including four people who suffered critical injuries. Eight of the victims were taken to area hospital while one person was treated at the scene.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman from Yonkers, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. She was released on bail and is due back in court later this month.

Police said additional charges may be considered.

