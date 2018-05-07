NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective is set to be released from a rehab facility in West Orange, New Jersey after he was nearly killed last year while trying to make a traffic stop.

Detective Dalsh Veve, 36, suffered severe brain damage when police said a teenager driving a stolen car hit the gas and dragged Veve for serval blocks.

He spent weeks in a medically induced coma. The nine-year veteran had 350 arrests and was recognized nearly two dozen times for meritorious duty.

The teen driver was charged with assault and attempted murder in the case.