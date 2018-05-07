CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Atlantic Sturgeon Once Swam By The Thousands, Now Endangered And Down To Hundreds
Filed Under:Island Beach State Park, Local TV, sturgeon

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — What’s got scales, a fin, and looks like a Komodo dragon but lives in the sea?

Meet the Atlantic sturgeon.

A type of fish dating back to prehistoric times, the Atlantic sturgeon was once so plentiful its eggs fueled a thriving industry, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday.

Stephanie Hall was out for a jog in Island Beach State Park a week ago when she spotted the giant fish carcass.

Hall said when she reached her turn around the point she came up near the dunes to avoid a seal near the water, and that’s when she came face-to-face with the unknown creature.

sturgeon Prehistoric Monster Fish Found Washed Ashore On N.J. Beach

An Atlantic sturgeon was found washed ashore in New Jersey’s Island Beach State Park on May 4, 2018. (credit: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

“The head on (it) looked like huge lizard head,” she said. “I froze in my tracks not expecting something that big or strange looking.”

“When they say prehistoric, it certainly looks like something out of the deep,” said fellow beach goer David Transuv.

A sturgeon is indeed a prehistoric species, appearing in the fossil record more than 200 million years ago.

Island Beach State Park officer Louis Derflinger reported to the scene and said a lot of things wash up there, but this find is a first for him.

“It was about 5 feet long,” said Derflinger. “At first, thought it was shark, didn’t have top fin and had scales top sides hard like armor plating — defense mechanism.”

A century ago there was a huge fishery for sturgeon along the Delaware River revolving around harvesting of the eggs for caviar.

Sturgeon in the Delaware Bay area produced so many eggs that the region was considered the caviar capital of the America, even to the point that a town on the bay was named “Caviar.”

The population declined drastically, and since 1998 there has been a moratorium on harvesting Atlantic sturgeon.

The fish found last week is not the sturgeon someone would buy in a gourmet food shop.

“I would have never known those fish existed here or were endangered,” Hall said.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife tags sturgeon and usually detect 200 or so as they swim back into the rivers to spawn, but 100 years ago, there were more than 100,000 swimming here.

About three years ago, environmentalists objected to the Tappan Zee Bridge project as a threat to the sturgeon, while the Peekskill Brewery named a beer after the fish and pledged profits from its sale would go to help clean the sturgeon’s natural habitats.

