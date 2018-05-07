HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The superintendent accused of defecating on another school’s track and field has been put on paid leave.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini allegedly defecated daily on Holmdel High School’s track and field.

Holmdel isn’t in Tramaglini’s district, but authorities said he went there to jog almost every morning and regularly left behind an unsanitary mess for the rival school.

Coaches and staff had been finding human feces there for days. They set up surveillance and allegedly caught Tramaglini in the act last week.

Tramaglini, 42, of Matawan, lives about three miles from the Holmdel track. He faces lewdness, littering and defecating in public charges.

“Dr. Tramaglini’s current contract runs through June 30, 2020, and state law provides him with tenure protection during the life of the contract; this includes prohibition on suspensions without pay in the absence of an indictment or tenure charges,” Kenilworth Public Schools said in a statement. “The Board is mindful of its rights and responsibilities under these challenging circumstances, and looks forward to refocusing its energies on educating our children and serving as responsible fiduciaries of our tax dollars.”

According to the Kenilworth Schools website, he was “unanimously appointed” by the board of education in 2015.

Tramaglini is expected to appear in court later this month.