NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were hurt in a shooting that involved both a real gun and a BB gun in the Bronx Tuesday night.

It happened at East 174th Street and Morris Avenue, where police say the girl was hit by a BB in the stomach.

Her mother was hit by a BB in the head, according to police.

Police believe the intended target was a man who was shot in the foot with a real gun.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.