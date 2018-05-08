CBS 2 NY(file) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and […]
WCBS 880(file) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS […]
1010 WINS(file) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio […]
WFAN(file) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four […]
WLNY(file) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY […]

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

nu tu 7day auto weather app5 5/8 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

With high pressure nearly overhead, we shouldn’t have a tough time finding sunshine today. And on top of that, we’ll be soaking up the 70s again. Enjoy!

jl dewpoint scale 5/8 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be mainly clear again tonight with the exception of our coastal communities where they could see some low clouds. It will be cool across the board with with the 50s and 40s in reach again.

Sunshine wins out again tomorrow, and it will be a touch warmer, too. Expect highs in the mid 70s with just a light onshore breeze.

jl rain chances 5/8 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, we’ll see some added cloud cover and chance of showers and t-storms late in the day. Expect highs to be a little cooler at around 70°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch