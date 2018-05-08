by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

With high pressure nearly overhead, we shouldn’t have a tough time finding sunshine today. And on top of that, we’ll be soaking up the 70s again. Enjoy!

It will be mainly clear again tonight with the exception of our coastal communities where they could see some low clouds. It will be cool across the board with with the 50s and 40s in reach again.

Sunshine wins out again tomorrow, and it will be a touch warmer, too. Expect highs in the mid 70s with just a light onshore breeze.

As for Thursday, we’ll see some added cloud cover and chance of showers and t-storms late in the day. Expect highs to be a little cooler at around 70°.