Morning!

A beautiful day lies ahead. We have temps right around our normal with lows around 50, and high in the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly clear with some fair weather clouds wandering through the horizon from time to time. Today’s High: 70-74°, with the 60s at the coast. The only real issue this week will be pollen.

It will be high and heavy through the weekend. Temps do climb by weeks end and we can expect the 80s returning next week. G