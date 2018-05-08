NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD say they’ve arrested a suspect in the brutal sexual assault of a woman last week in Queens.

Ronald Williams, 21, was arrested Tuesday in a motel in Columbia, South Carolina, NYPD officials said. On Saturday, police identified Williams as a suspect in the attack.

Williams is being transported back to New York City on a probation violation, where he will be questioned in the sex assault.

Pleased to announce an arrest in the brutal sex assault of a 52-yr-old woman that occurred in Queens on 4-30-18. In alliance w/ the community & the US Marshals, the unwavering members of @NYPDSVU & the Fugitive Enforcement Div. identified, located & arrested Ronald Williams. pic.twitter.com/cQMPUxKjOv — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 8, 2018

Police said the 52-year-old victim was found unconscious with trauma to her face and body at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens Hills. Authorities said it happened shortly after she dropped off a child at a nearby school.

Investigators believe the assailant had been following the woman before dragging her to a building near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard, where she was sexually assaulted and beaten beyond recognition.

Authorities said the woman did not live in the building where she was attacked, but somewhere nearby.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.