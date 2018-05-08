CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is seeking three men for an assault that took place outside a Manhattan hotel after the swanky Met Gala Monday night. At least two of them are allegedly members of rapper Cardi B‘s entourage.

The incident was partially caught on video.

Police say a man was trying to get an autograph from Cardi B after the party at around 2:15 a.m. outside the Mark Hotel on East 77th Street.

When he wouldn’t take no for an answer, police said three people knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the head.

The trio ran away.

The autograph seeker was hospitalized.

