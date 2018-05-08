EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not everyone is cheering for a New Jersey high school’s new cheerleading policy.

Hanover Park High School in East Hanover recently changed its policy to say everyone makes the squad.

The change was made after several parents complained about the selection process during last month’s tryouts.

In the past, cheerleaders needed a score of 87 or higher to make the school’s Black Squad.

“This structural change not only gave the five students a placement on the Black Squad, but it also allowed for more students an opportunity to participate,” the school district said in a letter to students and parents. “The high school administration consulted with the cheering advisors who indicated that this change would not create an undue burden on the program or their ability to properly supervise the students.”

Some cheerleaders looking to compete in college and beyond say the change is unfair.

“All that practice, all the time I spent in my cheer gym practicing, constantly flipping,” sophomore Stephanie Krueger said. “I just broke. I was like I can’t believe my hard work just dropped.”

Moving forward, the school district said it wants cheerleaders in the ninth and 10th grades to make up a White Squad, while those in the 11th and 12th grades will be on the Black Squad.