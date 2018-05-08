CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING NEWS: President Donald Trump Announces U.S. Is Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal
Filed Under:Cheerleading, East Hanover, Hanover Park High School, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not everyone is cheering for a New Jersey high school’s new cheerleading policy.

Hanover Park High School in East Hanover recently changed its policy to say everyone makes the squad.

The change was made after several parents complained about the selection process during last month’s tryouts.

In the past, cheerleaders needed a score of 87 or higher to make the school’s Black Squad.

“This structural change not only gave the five students a placement on the Black Squad, but it also allowed for more students an opportunity to participate,” the school district said in a letter to students and parents. “The high school administration consulted with the cheering advisors who indicated that this change would not create an undue burden on the program or their ability to properly supervise the students.”

Some cheerleaders looking to compete in college and beyond say the change is unfair.

“All that practice, all the time I spent in my cheer gym practicing, constantly flipping,” sophomore Stephanie Krueger said. “I just broke. I was like I can’t believe my hard work just dropped.”

Moving forward, the school district said it wants cheerleaders in the ninth and 10th grades to make up a White Squad, while those in the 11th and 12th grades will be on the Black Squad.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch