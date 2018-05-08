CBS 2 NY(file) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and […]
WCBS 880(file) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS […]
1010 WINS(file) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio […]
WFAN(file) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four […]
WLNY(file) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY […]
Filed Under:fairfield, Local TV

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Connecticut are warning residents after they say a bobcat was spotted in someone’s backyard in Fairfield.

On its Facebook page, the Fairfield Police Department posted a picture of the bobcat, which they say was spotted last week on Eleven O’Clock Road.

Police said a resident sent Fairfield Animal Control the picture of the large cat in their yard, which was later identified as a bobcat.

Bobcats rarely cause issues with humans and attacks on people “are extremely rare,” according to police, adding there have also been no reports of attacks on animals in Fairfield involving bobcats.

Police said if you do encounter a bobcat, don’t approach it, walk away slowly and make noise. They also say don’t try to feed it.

The most common wild cat in North America, bobcats are typically solitary and are most active after dusk and before dawn.

To report bobcat sightings to Fairfield Animal Control, call (203) 254-4857 and/or email CTDEEP at deep.ctwildlife@ct.gov.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch