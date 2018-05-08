FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Connecticut are warning residents after they say a bobcat was spotted in someone’s backyard in Fairfield.

On its Facebook page, the Fairfield Police Department posted a picture of the bobcat, which they say was spotted last week on Eleven O’Clock Road.

Police said a resident sent Fairfield Animal Control the picture of the large cat in their yard, which was later identified as a bobcat.

Bobcats rarely cause issues with humans and attacks on people “are extremely rare,” according to police, adding there have also been no reports of attacks on animals in Fairfield involving bobcats.

Police said if you do encounter a bobcat, don’t approach it, walk away slowly and make noise. They also say don’t try to feed it.

The most common wild cat in North America, bobcats are typically solitary and are most active after dusk and before dawn.

To report bobcat sightings to Fairfield Animal Control, call (203) 254-4857 and/or email CTDEEP at deep.ctwildlife@ct.gov.

For more information, click here.