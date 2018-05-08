NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New beauty treatments promise to deliver the Fountain of Youth, including some new trendy treatments with an uncommon twist.

“It’s a common request in general to want to look younger and they’re willing to try anything to do it,”board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Schulman is always on he hunt for effective beauty treatments and his latest find is certainly unconventional. It’s called Escarglow.

“What we’re using is concentrated snail slime. So these are special land snails raised in a snail farm in Spain,” he said. “These snails are sustained on a diet of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables and they get water mist showers multiple times a day.”

Their snail secretion is delivered to the Upper East Side, where it’s applied to patients’ faces followed by a microneedling treatment to ensure the slime gets deep into the skin.

“Snails have always been documented for their healing properties,” said Schulman. “It goes way back to ancient times.”

Promising to rejuvenate skin, treat wrinkles, pore size and even scarring, a facial will cost you $350.

Travel to midtown and you’ll find Ildi Pekar who also has unique tricks to help achieve a timeless look, like going into a bag for a negative ion alkaline treatment.

The plastic bag allows your body to receive full, uninterrupted expose to the water-generated negative ions.

“So because you’re alkalizing your body, you’re removing toxins from the body,” Pekar said.

Which balances pH, increases energy levels and reduces the appearance of cellulite. And to top it off, the facial bubble pumps pure oxygen.

“People start to be really, really relaxed,” Pekar said.

The session lasts an hour and costs $350.

Focusing on your face, there’s the magnetic detox facial cupping treatment for $330. The 75-minute facial has several steps.

“So this little machine, I’m opening all your lymph nodes,” said Pekar.

Followed by the cupping portion, which detoxes the face, reducing wrinkles and puffiness.

There’s also a mask that gives your face a deep tissue massage. The stimulation also helps move products deeper into pores for more effectiveness.