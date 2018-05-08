CBS 2 NY(file) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and […]
WCBS 880(file) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS […]
1010 WINS(file) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio […]
WFAN(file) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four […]
WLNY(file) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY […]
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New beauty treatments promise to deliver the Fountain of Youth, including some new trendy treatments with an uncommon twist.

“It’s a common request in general to want to look younger and they’re willing to try anything to do it,”board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Schulman is always on he hunt for effective beauty treatments and his latest find is certainly unconventional. It’s called Escarglow.

“What we’re using is concentrated snail slime. So these are special land snails raised in a snail farm in Spain,” he said. “These snails are sustained on a diet of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables and they get water mist showers multiple times a day.”

Their snail secretion is delivered to the Upper East Side, where it’s applied to patients’ faces followed by a microneedling treatment to ensure the slime gets deep into the skin.

“Snails have always been documented for their healing properties,” said Schulman. “It goes way back to ancient times.”

Promising to rejuvenate skin, treat wrinkles, pore size and even scarring, a facial will cost you $350.

Travel to midtown and you’ll find Ildi Pekar who also has unique tricks to help achieve a timeless look, like going into a bag for a negative ion alkaline treatment.

The plastic bag allows your body to receive full, uninterrupted expose to the water-generated negative ions.

“So because you’re alkalizing your body, you’re removing toxins from the body,” Pekar said.

Which balances pH, increases energy levels and reduces the appearance of cellulite. And to top it off, the facial bubble pumps pure oxygen.

“People start to be really, really relaxed,” Pekar said.

The session lasts an hour and costs $350.

Focusing on your face, there’s the magnetic detox facial cupping treatment for $330. The 75-minute facial has several steps.

“So this little machine, I’m opening all your lymph nodes,” said Pekar.

Followed by the cupping portion, which detoxes the face, reducing wrinkles and puffiness.

There’s also a mask that gives your face a deep tissue massage. The stimulation also helps move products deeper into pores for more effectiveness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch