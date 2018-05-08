CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A judge on Tuesday granted a temporary stay on plans to remove a statue that’s been the source of controversy due to its graphic nature.

It stands in Jersey City, and depicts a scene of violence in an effort to honor fallen soldiers.

Dozens of residents and two council members were in attendance, fighting to keep the Katyn memorial right where it is. The controversy first started when Mayor Steven Fulop announced it would be moved temporarily for a park project at Exchange Place Plaza.

The memorial commemorates the massacre of more than 20,000 Polish soldiers in 1940. It was originally given as a gift and has stood tall on the banks of the Hudson River for decades.

“It’s not only a Polish monument, it’s a monument to everybody who served and were victims in the second world war,” City Councilman Rich Boggiano said.

The pain in the soldier depicted is unmistakable, with his mouth tied as he struggles to take his last breaths. Some are concerned the violence is just too much.

“Then it would have to be explained to children what the rifle in his back is,” Melissa Olivera said.

Still, some recognize it’s a part of history nonetheless. The mayor has taken a different stance, sending out a statement after Tuesday’s protest reading:

Imagine the precedence if a court ruled that once a statue is in a place it is entitled to that location for eternity. The reality is that we remain committed to building a park for Jersey City residents here and placing a statue at a new location in Jersey City.

“We’re building a major park and energizing the entire waterfront for residents that live here, so this is in the public’s interest and you know we’re not going to be dictated to by the people in Poland,” Fulop said last week.

Council Member Michael Yun told members of the press that they won’t be dictated to by him.

“Until the moment we’ve never had one opportunity to sit down together, his actions are very clear,” he said. “He says I’m the boss, I’m going to make the decisions you guys have to follow what he say.”

Residents are planning two more protests in front of the memorial this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch