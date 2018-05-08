SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A high school freshman has died after becoming unresponsive during a physical education class in New Jersey.

The 14-year-old required medical attention around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on a field at Franklin High School in Somerset.

School staffed called 911 and started CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

The student was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center, where he died.

“We are providing counseling to our staff and students,” Mary L. Clark, a district spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time.”

“It just happened so suddenly,” said junior Shreya Patel.

Patel told CBS2’s Jessica Layton people initially thought it might be heat exhaustion. Patel was outside playing frisbee when her classmate collapsed on the football field and says it didn’t take long to realize what was happening was much more serious.

“He was seizing right in front of me, and I saw teachers get really scared and performing CPR and take the AED out,” she said.

“When it happened, we had a shelter in place drill, so that means everyone clear the halls because of an emergency,” said junior Nishta Venkatesh.

At dismissal, students told Layton they saw many who were distraught over the boy’s death.

“It was devastating and sad,” said senior Justin Smith. “We’re all just grieving right now.”

“It was really heartbreaking to see someone so close to your age, and someone in our school every day just pass,” said Venkatesh.

“He had a whole life in front of him, it’s really scary,” said Patel.

There was no word on what caused his death.