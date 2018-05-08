MILVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – In case you were wondering why your allergies are so bad, this video may explain why.

Crews in Millville were clearing up old, storm damaged trees.

Video shows a backhoe knocking into one of the trees, sending a huge plume of pollen into the air.

While many different plants carry pollen, it is specifically those plants whose pollen is carried by the wind (as opposed to those whose pollen is carried by bees) which put susceptible individuals at risk of developing bothersome allergic reactions.

Allergy-aggravating pollen production is most commonly associated with trees, weeds and grasses.