Filed Under:Chris Melore, Facebook, FaceTime, Local TV, Talkers, Texas, US Soldiers

DALLAS, TX (CBS Local) – A soldier returning home for the birth of his daughter had to settle for watching the event on FaceTime after his flight was delayed. The bittersweet moment has now become an internet sensation after another traveler recorded the heartwarming scene for the new parents.

Brooks Lindsey is a member of the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment in the Mississippi Army National Guard. On May 4, the guardsman’s flight to Mississippi was delayed for several hours in Dallas. Lindsey’s fellow passengers found out what was happening and gave the soldier some privacy to talk with his wife while he waited. One passenger documented the special day.

“He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him,” Tracy Dover wrote in a Facebook post. Dover’s post has been liked over 200,000 times and shared by 113,000 people.

Lindsay’s wife, Haley, gave birth to their daughter Millie at 5:23 pm CT. One of the couple’s first presents was a passenger’s video sent to Haley Lindsay of her husband watching the delivery live on FaceTime. The new mom posted the emotional video on Facebook and it’s already been viewed over 180,000 times.

The new dad finally made it home to Mississippi later that same day. “When he walked in at 7:20 it was just Millie and me. He picked her up and held her for five minutes and kept saying, ‘wow I can’t believe we just had a baby,'” Mrs. Lindsay said, via lovewhatmatters.com.

“We had random people bringing gifts to our rooms and nurses coming in and thanking Brooks for his service! It has been an amazing, emotional time full of so much support!” the new mother added. The new father reportedly got to spend four days with his daughter before returning to his unit.

