WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce his long-awaited decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

The president faces a May 12 deadline over whether the U.S. will withdraw from the agreement, which was reached with Iran by then-President Barack Obama and other western leaders in 2015.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

On Monday, the president tweeted: “I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm.”

Trump has long criticized the deal.

Tuesday morning, Iran’s parliamentary speaker said a possible pullout will lead to more unity among Iranians and continued support for their supreme leader.