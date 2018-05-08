Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce his long-awaited decision on the Iran nuclear deal.
The president faces a May 12 deadline over whether the U.S. will withdraw from the agreement, which was reached with Iran by then-President Barack Obama and other western leaders in 2015.
On Monday, the president tweeted: “I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm.”
Trump has long criticized the deal.
Tuesday morning, Iran’s parliamentary speaker said a possible pullout will lead to more unity among Iranians and continued support for their supreme leader.