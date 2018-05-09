NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was found dead with a knife her back in her Queens apartment Wednesday.

The 64-year-old victim was found at around 10 a.m. by her daughter and a home health aide.

Police are treating the matter as a homicide pending official word on cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s office.

Numerous officers were on the scene at the building, which is part of Astoria Houses on 8th Street.

The woman’s emotional son could be heard shouting “Who killed my mom!” on the street outside.