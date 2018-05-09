NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A self-proclaimed “spiritual healer” has been arrested, accused of sexually abusing at least five people at his home in the Bronx.

The suspect is accused of sexually abusing three men and two women and police believe there may be more victims.

Christian Robles turned his head away from cameras as he was walked out of the Bronx Special Victims Unite late Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who considered himself a spiritual healer, is accused of performing Santeria-type rituals on five victims, according to police, sexually abusing them and in the case of one woman, causing her to have a miscarriage.

Investigators say the crimes happened between March and April in Robles’ Fordham Heights apartment.

The victims, two women and three men who range in age from 20 to 39, say they went to Robles for spiritual guidance. Instead, police say he would have them drink a potion that incapacitated them before the alleged abuse began.

Robles, police say, had sex with two of the men and molested all five victims.

Police say two of the victims are husband and wife. As the husband was being molested, investigators say Robles told the man’s wife not look. When she did, police say Robles, who knew she was pregnant, walked on her stomach and back causing her to miscarry.

Robles faces several charges, including two counts of criminal sex act, five counts of sex abuse and one count of abortion.

Investigators say Robles had children in his care and they are now is custody of the Administration for Children’s Services, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Robles is expected to appear before a judge later Wednesday.