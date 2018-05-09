CBS 2 NYGeno Smith (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images), Mark Sanchez (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Geno Smith (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images), Mark Sanchez (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an attempted kidnapping involving a toddler was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday afternoon in the outside area of the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street.

Police said a grandmother was shopping with her 3-year-old grandson, who was sitting in a stroller, when she turned around and the stroller was gone.

In surveillance video released by police, you can see a man slowly start to walk the stroller down the street with the little boy in it. The man can be seen pushing the stroller with one hand.

Surveillance video of a suspect who police is wanted for an attempted kidnapping of a toddler in Brooklyn on May 7, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Police said the boy’s grandmother saw the man pushing the child away and ran after him. The man then left the stroller and the boy behind and took off west on 86th Street. The boy was not hurt.

Investigators describe the suspect only as a man between the ages of 25 and 40.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

