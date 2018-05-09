CBS Local — Entenmann’s has a delicious job offer for all the donut lovers out there. The baked goods giant is taking applications for a brand new position: Chief Donut Officer.

In celebration of National Donut Day on June 1, the company has announced a contest for the “job”, which will pay one lucky person $5,000 and a one year supply of free donuts.

To become Entenmann’s new “CDO,” applicants will have to wow the bakery with their ideas for product innovation, new donut flavors, and describe how they would “spread the love of Entenmann’s each day. The company is warning their future CDO not to quit their day job because this job is “the sweetest honorary title!”

The CDO contest is taking applications until June 30 on their website, with the winner being announced on Aug. 7 following a public vote on the finalists. Four runner-up winners will also be chosen and receive $1,000 and a year’s worth of free donuts.