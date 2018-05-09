Filed Under:Local TV, Madame Tussaud's, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple’s engagement announcement. The waxwork will be placed beside one of Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.

meghanmarkle 956332782 Madame Tussauds Debuts Meghan Markle Wax Figure Ahead Of Royal Wedding

Wax figures of Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are pictured during a photocall at Madame Tussauds in central London on May 9, 2018. (credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

The waxworks will first be displayed to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18.

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding — but only for one day.

Madame Tussauds London’s sister attraction in New York is planning to reveal its Meghan figure on Wednesday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

