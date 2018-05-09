CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Breaking: 3 American Prisoners Held In North Korea Are Returning Home To U.S., Pres. Trump Announces
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Mike Pompeo, North Korea

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says three American prisoners who were being held in North Korea are now on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The president made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health,” Trump said.

In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

“I will be there to greet them,” he said. “Very exciting!”

The three Americans had been detained by the North for alleged spying and other charges.

Pompeo traveled to North Korea Wednesday to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a tweet, the president also said Pompeo had a “good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”

