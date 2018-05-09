WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says three American prisoners who were being held in North Korea are now on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The president made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health,” Trump said.

JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump announces the three American prisoners who were in North Korea, are now on their way home with @SecPompeo. "They seem to be in good health." pic.twitter.com/VDPpZKtbFA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 9, 2018

In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

“I will be there to greet them,” he said. “Very exciting!”

The three Americans had been detained by the North for alleged spying and other charges.

Pompeo traveled to North Korea Wednesday to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a tweet, the president also said Pompeo had a “good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”