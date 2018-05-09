Filed Under:Local TV

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect another sun-soaked afternoon with high pressure nearly overhead. As for temps, they’ll be similar, too, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will remain mostly clear and cool; and along the coast, expect another round of fog through daybreak.

We’ll see some extra clouds tomorrow with perhaps a stray shower through the early afternoon hours. Then, expect showers and isolated storms to sweep across the area through part of the evening.

jl rain chances1 5/9 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Expect high that days in the low 70s or so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch