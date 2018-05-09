By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect another sun-soaked afternoon with high pressure nearly overhead. As for temps, they’ll be similar, too, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will remain mostly clear and cool; and along the coast, expect another round of fog through daybreak.

We’ll see some extra clouds tomorrow with perhaps a stray shower through the early afternoon hours. Then, expect showers and isolated storms to sweep across the area through part of the evening.



As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Expect high that days in the low 70s or so.