NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Parks Enforcement Patrol officer was dragged by a pedicab in Central Park Wednesday.

It happened at around 1:10 p.m. near 66th Street.

The incident apparently began when two Parks Enforcement Patrol officers got into an altercation with the pedicab driver.

The driver took off, and one of the PEP officer’s uniform got stuck in the wheel.

The officer was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

The pedicab driver was taken into custody.