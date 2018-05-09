NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Construction on the corner of West 58th Street and 10th Avenue is causing pedestrians to risk their safety and walk in the street.

Big, orange barrels line the southeast corner but there’s no temporary pedestrian walkway in place. So there’s no safe place for people to cross the street or get around the corner.

It’s especially challenging for those already dealing with physical challenges and others pushing baby strollers or walking dogs.

“It’s scary, very scary. I don’t know if there is anybody looking,” Upper West Side resident Donna Davis said. “Sometimes I either pick up my dog or just cross the street so I can avoid it.”

CBS2 has reached out to the New York City Department of Transportation to see if it is aware of the potential dangers. We are waiting to hear back.