NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six people were hurt when a livery cab jumped a curb Thursday night in Manhattan.
Police said the silver livery cab got into a collision with a taxi cab around 7:15 at 21st Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.
The livery cab jumped the curb, struck multiple pedestrians and then crashed into a deli, police said.
“We saw one lady on the top of the hood and the younger boy, I think her son I’m not sure it’s her son or not, also was crying there,” a witness who works in a nearby pizza shop told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “It was very hard actually, very sad.”
Three people suffered minor injuries and three others were considered serious but non-life-threatening.
The drivers remained on the scene. No charges have been filed.