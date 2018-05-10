NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six people were hurt when a livery cab jumped a curb Thursday night in Manhattan.

Police said the silver livery cab got into a collision with a taxi cab around 7:15 at 21st Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.

The livery cab jumped the curb, struck multiple pedestrians and then crashed into a deli, police said.

“We saw one lady on the top of the hood and the younger boy, I think her son I’m not sure it’s her son or not, also was crying there,” a witness who works in a nearby pizza shop told CBS2’s Valerie Castro. “It was very hard actually, very sad.”

There was a crash in Chelsea and people in the community are asking if the deli owner & staff are safe. They were not among the injured. We spoke to the owner and will work to help them get back up & running! — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 11, 2018

Three people suffered minor injuries and three others were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The drivers remained on the scene. No charges have been filed.