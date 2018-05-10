NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fame, apparently, has its privileges.

Amy Schumer made an unannounced interruption of another comedian’s act at Carolines on Broadway Tuesday night to apparently practice her upcoming monologue for “Saturday Night Live.”

Comic Brendan Sagalow, billed by the famous stand-up venue as an emerging talent, was reportedly well into his routine when the “I Feel Pretty” star came up and asked to take over the stage.

“I’m five minutes into my set, I’m doing some crowd work… and then from off to the side, I hear, ‘Hey Brendan! It’s Amy Schumer! Can I do 10 minutes?’ in the middle of my set,” Sagalow said on his “Stupid Little Podcast” on Wednesday. “I look over and it’s Amy, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course!’ I had no other reaction.”

Since the show, audience member and other performers scheduled for that night have give various takes on what happened. Was Schumer out of line? Or was it just an offbeat professional courtesy?

In an episode he titled “The I’m Not Mad At Amy Schumer Episode,” Sagalow gives his side of the story.

“I’m reacting fine, but it’s making me crazy because everyone else has all these different reactions to it,” he said.

“When I’m walking off I’m like, ‘OK…’ But I’m actually happy – I’m like, ‘This is a good thing! This is a great thing!’ Everybody thinks I’m friends with Amy, she knows my name, she said she follows me on Instagram, which she mentioned which is great. She said she ‘loves Brendan as a comic.’ She doesn’t. She’s playing the game. You put the quarter in, you play the game.”

“Everybody was like, ‘You should be mad… that’s an awful thing to do’ – Which… it is. It is a pretty s**** thing to do at my first headlining set with all my friends and family there, but I think it’s a good thing, I like it,” he said. “I thought it was awesome, because everybody else’s headlining set at Carolines, nobody talks about it. Now everybody’s talking about it.”

Schumer, a Manhattan native who found huge success with her “Inside Amy Schumer” comedy sketch TV show, made her Broadway stage debut last August in the four-person comedy “Meteor Shower” written by actor and comedian Steve Martin.

“I Feel Pretty” opened April 20 to mixed reviews and shows a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.