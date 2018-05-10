BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It has been dubbed the “classroom of the future,” but really it’s the classroom of the present.

The Baldwin School District has thoroughly modernized 20 classrooms in an attempt to provide what it feels is an atmosphere most conducive to learning.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff got a look at some of the classrooms on Thursday.

The furniture is modular and movable, including upholstered ottomans and other seating areas that actually beckon the students to take off their shoes.

Baldwin School Superintendent Dr. Shari Camhi told CBS2’s Gusoff the motivation behind the makeover is to get young people ready for life in the real world.

“The philosophy is we want our students prepared for the world of work, post college, and we want them to be able to inquire, discuss, be collaborative, and our classrooms to reflect that type of learning” Camhi said.

Camhi said so far the results have justified the cost of the makeover.

“It is improving learning outcomes. It is improving interest. Our kids are excited to come to school,” Camhi said.

Amazingly, the classroom conversion has been done on budget. CBS2 has learned none of the work has caused the district to exceed the tax cap. As a result, 47 more new-age classrooms are planned for the future.

