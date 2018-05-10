NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police need help identifying a body found floating in the East River last month.

NYPD officers of the 1st Precinct on April 24 recovered man’s body from the river shortly after 8 a.m.

The body is described as a male, approximately 5-foot 10-inches, 175 pounds, age 40 to 50 years old with brown hair and reddish brown beard.

He was last seen wearing black jacket, green pants, gray sweater and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit their tips at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.