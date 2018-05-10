NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Uber recently announced a car rental app, but there are other apps already on the market that you drive your dream car.

Brooklyn resident Matthew Black is one happy man. It’s his birthday and a Porsche 911 is his present. But he didn’t the buy the car. He’s renting it using Turo.

“If I wanted a 911 in New York, this was actually one of my only options,” he told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Turo facilitates peer-to-peer car rentals. CBS2 joined Black for his meet up with Stu Libby at Hudson Stables in Hoboken. Libby owns the Porsche and keeps it there when he’s not renting it out.

“I’d never be able to afford this car if I didn’t generate income from it,” Libby said.

Libby said he learned about Turo last year when he needed a car on short notice.

“I downloaded the app and couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said.

He said the list of options made him gaga but it was Tesla that grabbed his eye.

“I rented it, had a fantastic time and when I got back I think I annoyed the owner because I asked so many questions,” he said.

Libby wanted to know how it all worked and how much money you can make.

He described listing the car as simple: Turo helps determine the right rental price and offers insurance. In turn, Turo takes a 15 to 35 percent cut of the money you make.

“I actually make a profit on it because of Turo,” he said.

Libby rents his Porsche for $250 a day. There are also options for cars like Ferraris for around $850 a day. Basic options start at $35 a day.

Black opted for his dream ride and the hand-off seemed enough from rentee to renter, everything accomplished via the app.

There was an ID check, capturing of the car’s condition, mileage and a quick tour. The entire process took about 10 minutes.

There are other apps where you can rent luxury cars. RealCar.NYC offers mostly luxury SUVs such as Range Rovers, Jaguars, Porsche Cayennes and BMWs.

Prices start at $149 and up per day. They will even deliver the car to your front door.