MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 79-year-old driver appeared in court to face charges after police said nine people were hurt when her car crashed into a crowded restaurant in Westchester County.

Mamaroneck police charged the driver, Roseanne Cassano, with DWI.

She made her preliminary appearance in Village of Mamaroneck Court. Her drivers license has since been suspended pending resolution of the case.

The crash happened at Enzo’s, a popular eatery on Mamaroneck Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. on May 6. Police said the crash left four of the injured in critical condition, ages 81, 77, 74 and 66. Eight of the victims were taken to area hospitals, while one person was treated at the scene.

Cassano reportedly ate at the restaurant just before the crash. Afterwards, she refused a voluntary blood-alcohol test, forcing police to get a court order.

She told police she had a couple whiskey sours at dinner at Enzo’s with her brother, celebrating his birthday, but denied being intoxicated. She refused breathalyzer and cops are still waiting on BAC from court ordered blood test taken that night.

Surveillance video shows Cassano was with another woman. They got into the car, parked in a handicapped spot and sat inside without moving for about seven minutes, before the vehicle started to back up. It then clipped another car before accelerating into the restaurant.

More than 40 first responders rushed the scene to tend to the multiple injured.