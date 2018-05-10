NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent robbery was caught on video at an ATM in the East Village.

The assault took place 3:08 p.m. April 27 at the Bank of America on Lafayette Street near East Houston Street.

Police say the suspect approached a man using the ATM and asked for $100. When the victim said no, the suspect punched him, threw him to the ground and continued his assault. He got away with the victim’s wallet.

“These aren’t things you ever think about happening here,” one man told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “It scares me because it’s so unexpected.”

“It’s pathetic. It really is,” another said.

“I’m very sad that nobody would have done anything about it,” a woman named Samantha told Liverman.

The video cuts out, but it looks like no one tried to help. One person stood at the ATM, another just walked out. The video shows someone a few feet away.

“I’m surprised there’s not one person that tried to drag him off,” one man told Liverman.

The suspect is described as 6’0″, 20-25 years old and was wearing a baseball cap, olive green jacket, dark colored hooded sweater, grey pants and white sneakers.

The 35-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.