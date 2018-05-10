GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tenant patience is being tested in a luxury building. They’re sick of their elevator not working and want the owners to do something about it.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman has the exclusive story.

George Latko grabs the railing and his cane. He’s not climbing to the top of the Empire State Building, but said it feels like it.

“By the time you get upstairs, you’re out of breath,” Latko said.

He’s just going home to his fourth-floor apartment. The 68-year-old has to climb the stairs at least five times a day because the elevator is out, again.

“Coming down is not too bad, but going up is brutal,” Latko said.

He and his wife moved to the River Edge at Garfield for convenience, but just two days after his wife had back surgery in November, the elevator broke.

“It’s not healing right yet and she has a sore hip and everything else,” Latko said.

The couple is one of nearly 50 families that struggle with this ongoing problem. They say periodically the elevator will work, but didn’t during the holidays.

“Down eight days during Christmas and New Year’s holiday, so we couldn’t even invite anyone over,” resident Victor Cornberg said.

And since April 4 the elevator has been completely out of commission. On its website on Thursday afternoon, the Lincoln Property Company listed a one-bedroom for around $2,500 a month. Tenants said they were confused why their rent is so high, with these problems.

“It has been the worst seven months of my life living here,” resident Carmelo Tortorici said.

The building next door is in the same complex. Neighbors there said they have a similar problem. Their elevator is working now, but they don’t know for how long.

“I cross my fingers and hope it doesn’t break,” a resident named “Lauren” said.

Management declined an interview request from CBS2 and then called police on us after tenants invited us to video the problems. Tenants are allowed to do that by law. Management said its waiting for specific parts needed to fix the elevator. Tenants don’t believe it.

“I came here for an elevator that works to make my life easier, and its not happening,” Latko said.

A so-call “luxury” building is, right now, minus the basics.

Tenants said building management promised someone would help them carry things up and down the stairs while the elevator is broken, but that hasn’t happened in three weeks. Tenants said they now have to rely on each other for help.