NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven months after the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke, his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, has broken her silence.

On Thursday, Vogue released an interview where she says she knew nothing about her husband’s behavior, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.

Allegations of sexual assault, harassment and rape against 66-year-old Weinstein became public in October in articles from the New York Times and the New Yorker. More than 80 women have accused the movie mogul, saying the abuse happened over decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and his wife of 10 years told Vogue she was never suspicious of his behavior.

“Absolutely not. never,” the fashion designer said.

Chapman says Weinstein traveled a lot and, “I had what I thought was a very happy marriage.”

Chapman, 42, and Weinstein have two young children, ages 5 and 7. She says she was, “humiliated and so broken … and then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here.”

She left Weinstein days after the scandal broke and says, “There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of disbelief and I have moments when I just cry for my children.”

Public relations expert Richard Auletta said after reading the article he believes she was unaware of her husband’s behavior.

“She came across as a real human being who has been hurt to the core and she’s picking up the pieces because she’s got to get on with her life,” Auletta said.

But people on the street are skeptical.

“It’s hard to believe that she didn’t really know anything about it,” Hilary Green said.

“Sorry, but I think she probably knew,” Niklas Hjelm-Smith added.

“She may have had a suspicion, but never articulated it,” Queens resident Debbie Privilegi said.

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, defended Chapman, writing in part, “I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband’s behavior. I believe that one should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner.”

Chapman did not comment on the allegations against her husband.